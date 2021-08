Dunn, plus a 2023 second-round pick and Bruno Fernando, was traded by the Hawks to the Celtics on Friday for Tristan Thompson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. With the Celtics swapping out Kemba Walker for Al Horford and Moses Brown in the offseason, Boston suddenly became deep at center and barren at point guard. With this trade, some of that imbalance is relieved. Dunn played just four games for Atlanta last season, as he dealt with a bothersome ankle injury. However, he's proven to be one of the best defensive guards in the league. In 2019-20 with the Bulls, he averaged 2.0 steals per game in 24.9 minutes while also contributing 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He'll be fighting for backcourt minutes primarily with Payton Pritchard.