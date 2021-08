Drivers are set to take to Watkins Glen, New York on Sunday for the running of the Go Bowling At The Glen. It will be their first race back after a three-week break. This marks the fifth road race of the season. It also marks the return of the New York road course after a year away due to Covid protocols in New York last year. Everyone should be well-rested and anxious to get back to racing. That should make for another exciting NASCAR slate and a great opportunity to have some fun on DraftKings this Sunday.