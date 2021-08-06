PlayStudios, Mohegan Gaming & GiG: on the move

Healthcare Network nonprofit announced Julie Pedretti, APR, FACHE, has been promoted to vice president of external affairs; and Martine Woolley, PHARMD, has been promoted to vice president of pharmacy. Ms. Pedretti joined Healthcare Network in 2020 as the COVID-19 community relations director. In her new role she will lead initiatives that build and execute brand awareness, strengthen marketing and communications, foster strategic partnerships and expand relationships with community influencers and stakeholders. She brings skill and knowledge to the role with more than 25 years of healthcare marketing, communications and administration experience including roles with Lee Health, NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. Dr. Woolley joined Healthcare Network as director of pharmacy in 2015 and has transformed the organization’s pharmacy program. The multi-location clinical pharmacy program now includes not only in-house pharmacies, but also multiple contract pharmacies throughout Collier County. In her new role, she will lead pharmacy operations including the Federal 340B discount program and compliance. This role is critical to supporting the growth of this essential, life-saving service line and the fulfillment of Healthcare Network’s mission.