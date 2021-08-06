In just a few days, two different spacecraft will visit Venus

The European Space Agency will launch two different spacecraft that will each fly by Venus one day apart.

The European Space Agency is set to launch two different spacecraft to fly by Venus only one day apart.

The ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter is scheduled to take flight on Aug. 9 and pass Venus within 4,968 miles. The following day, Aug. 10, the ESA-JAXA BepiColombo will launch and make its pass within 342 miles.

The European Space Agency states the gravity assist flybys will aid the spacecraft in getting closer to the sun and allowing for views of the sun’s poles, which act as hubs for its magnetic field.

Both spacecraft will be equipped with cameras to be used for the mission.

