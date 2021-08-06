Cancel
Massachusetts State

Back to school: Here are the vaccine, mask, and testing requirements for colleges in Mass.

By Mihiro Shimano
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

As college students come back to campus, COVID-19 protocols will still be part of the equation for many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNZYq_0bJsfwpI00
Schools like Northeastern University are lowering their COVID-19 weekly testing requirements to once a week, opposed to several times a week, which was required during the spring semester. Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

In less than a month, colleges and universities will see the return of students and staff back to their campuses. This fall promises to bring back at least some sense of normalcy for schools, especially for the campuses that have been mostly vacant since March 2020 when the first COVID-19 outbreak occurred.

However, many of the schools seeking to resume normal activity levels on campus are striving to take the utmost precautions in bringing back large numbers of students and staff. With the Delta variant on the rise, administrators are updating policies for wearing masks, testing, and more.

In April, when Boston.com readers were polled on whether “colleges should mandate the vaccine in the fall,” 66% of responses agreed with a vaccine mandate.

In order to compare and monitor the reopening of colleges and universities in the fall, Boston.com has compiled a table of colleges in Massachusetts, listing their vaccine, mask, and testing requirements.

Some schools are requiring vaccines for students while keeping it optional for faculty and staff. Others, like the Massachusetts association of community colleges, have not mandated COVID-19 vaccines at this time. On the other hand, the nine presidents of the Massachusetts state schools agreed to require COVID-19 vaccines for all returning students for the fall.

Mask policies also vary depending on the schools. The recent CDC updates on masks following the increase in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant has prompted some schools to restore mask mandates, requiring mask-wearing indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

This list will be updated to reflect the changing policies as colleges prepare for the reopening of their campuses.

Private Colleges & Universities

SchoolCOVID Vaccine for studentsCOVID Vaccine for staffMask requirementsTesting requirements

Amherst College“Strongly urge”“Strongly urge”YesStudents: 3/week

Faculty & Staff: 1/week

Assumption CollegeYesYesYes (Vaccinated: only indoors)Vaccinated: 1/week

Unvaccinated: 2/week

Babson CollegeYesRecommendedNo (Unvaccinated: must wear

indoors)Everyone 1/week

Bay State CollegeNursing, health and residential student: Yes

Other students: RecommendedYesNo (Unvaccinated: Indoors and Outdoors)Will continue contact tracing

Bentley UniversityYesYesNoUnvaccinated: 1/week

Berklee College of MusicYesYesNo (Unvaccinated: Indoors and

Outdoors)Everyone: 1/week

Boston CollegeYesYesNo (Unvaccinated: Indoors)Everyone: 1/week

Boston UniversityYesYesYes (Indoors in certain areas)Everyone: 1/week

Brandeis UniversityYesYesYes (Indoors in some areas

and unvaccinated individuals)Vaccinated: Every other week

Unvaccinated: 2/week

Clark UniversityYesYesYesN/A

College of the Holy CrossYesYesNo (Unvaccinated: Indoors)Vaccinated: 1/week

Unvaccinated: 2/week

Emerson CollegeYesYesYesEveryone: 1/week

Endicott CollegeYesYesYes (Indoors in some areas)N/A

Gordon College“Strongly encourage”“Strongly encourage”No (Unvaccinated: Indoors)N/A

Hampshire CollegeYes“Strongly encourage”No (Unvaccinated: Indoors)N/A

Harvard UniversityYesYesYes (Indoors only)On-campus housing:

2/week

Others: 1/week

Lesley UniversityYesN/AYes (Indoors only)None

Merrimack CollegeYesYesNoNone

Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyYesYesYes (Indoors only)Everyone: 1/week

Mount Holyoke CollegeYesYesYes (Indoors only)Everyone: 1/week

New England Conservatory of MusicYes“Strongly encouraged”YesN/A

Northeastern UniversityYesYesNo (Unvaccinated: Indoors)Everyone: 1/week

Simmons UniversityYes“Strongly recommended”Yes (Indoors only)N/A

Smith CollegeYesYesNo (Unvaccinated: Indoors)Everyone: 1/week

Springfield CollegeYesYes (Those who are in more direct

contact with students)Yes (Indoors only)Unvaccinated: 1/week

Suffolk UniversityYesYes“Following Boston guidelines”On-campus housing:

2/week

Others: 1/week

Tufts UniversityYesYesYes (Indoors only)Everyone: 1/week

Wellesley CollegeYesYesYes (Indoors in some areas)Everyone: 1/week

Williams CollegeYesYesNo (Unvaccinated: yes)Unvaccinated only

Worcester Polytechnic InstituteYes“Strongly encourages”No (Unvaccinated: Indoors)Everyone: 1/week

State Schools

SchoolCOVID Vaccine for studentsCOVID Vaccine for staffMask requirementsTesting requirement

Bridgewater State UniversityYesRecommendedNoN/A

Fitchburg State UniversityYesExpects all faculty and staff to be vaccinatedYes (Indoors only)N/A

Framingham State UniversityYesExpects all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinatedNoN/A

Massachusetts College of Liberal ArtsYesYesNoN/A

Massachusetts Maritime AcademyYesExpects all employees to be fully vaccinatedNoN/A

Salem State UniversityYesExpects all employees to be fully vaccinatedYes (Indoors only)Everyone: 1/week

UMass AmherstYesStrongly encouraged and recommendedNoEveryone: 2/week

UMass BostonYesStrongly encouraged and recommendedYes (Indoors only)None (Unvaccinated:

1/week)

UMass DartmouthYesStrongly encouraged and recommendedNoNone for vaccinated

UMass LowellYesStrongly encouraged and recommendedNoN/A

Westfield State UniversityYesExpects all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinatedNo (Unvaccinated: Indoors)Unvaccinated: 1/week

Worcester State UniversityYesUndecidedYes (Indoors only)Everyone: 1/week

Massachusetts state universities is requiring the vaccine for all students

Community Colleges

Massachusetts community colleges said they would not require their students to get COVID shots. Massachusetts also does not require community colleges to conduct COVID-19 testing of students and faculty or staff on campus.

SchoolCOVID-19 VaccineMask requirements

Bunker Hill Community College

Yes (Indoors only)

Cape Cod Community College

N/A

Massachusetts Bay Community College

N/A

Massasoit Community College

Yes (Indoors only)

Middlesex Community College“Strongly urge”Yes (Indoors only)

North Short Community College

N/A

Northern Essex Community College“Strongly recommends”Yes (Indoors only)

Roxbury Community College

Yes (Indoors only)

