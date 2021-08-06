Cancel
Why Patriots Rank Near Bottom Of ESPN’s NFL ‘Under-25 Talent’ List (Again)

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
NESN
 5 days ago
It’s not that the New England Patriots roster doesn’t contain young players. It’s more of an issue of New England declining to field them. Football Outsiders on behalf of ESPN ranked the Patriots 30th out of 32 NFL teams by their under-age-25 talent Friday. Why the Patriots rank so low is understandable. Firstly, they have just two players in this age cohort whom Football Outsiders considers to be “blue-chip” caliber: rookie quarterback Mac Jones and second-year offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.

