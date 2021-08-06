Cancel
Harris County, TX

A special message from Superintendent Millard House II

By HISD Communications
houstonisd.org
 5 days ago

The following letter from Superintendent House was distributed on the night of August 5 to HISD parents, staff, and community members:. The health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our guiding compass in all of our decisions. As a result, during tonight’s agenda review meeting, I announced that I will propose a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities to be voted on next week by the Board of Education. The mask mandate will become effective upon Board approval during next Thursday’s board meeting, August 12. In light of the announcement by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to raise the COVID-19 threat level to “red,” additional safety measures are needed to protect our students, staff, and families.

blogs.houstonisd.org

