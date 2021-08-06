Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Crypto vs Climate Showdown

By Stephen Lacey
Greentech Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the great debate over crypto mining vs. climate, there are two camps. First, the crypto enthusiasts, like Square, say things like, "Bitcoin is key to an abundant, clean energy future". And then there are the energy wonks, who point out that, if bitcoin mining were a country, it would...

www.greentechmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy System#Energy Security#Union Square Ventures#Usv#Interchange#Hitachi Abb Power Grids#Longi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Marketscryptonews.com

Prepare For The Freshest Development in The Crypto World With CYCE COIN

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Many projects have been carried out on blockchain platforms thanks to the Ethereum infrastructure. However, the vast majority of them are digital initiatives. The CYCE crypto asset is a new concept meant to revolutionize the crypto...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Crypto Forecast

Bitcoin beat strong resistance at 44700/900 for a medium term buy signal initially targeting 46750/770 (we topped exactly here yesterday) and eventually 50500/51000. Ripple beat strong resistance at 7700/7750 for a medium term buy signal, initially targeting 8300 and then 8500/8700 and now the next target of 8800/8830. Ethereum is...
Stocksrobinhood.com

💰 The Crypto Paradox

The award for most creative crossover idea goes to Ryan Reynolds, who pitched a movie where Deadpool confronts the hunter who killed Bambi's mom. Disney shot it down (boo). Stocks climbed to records last week after a slew of strong corporate earnings, despite disappointing job numbers for July. Western. 1....
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

President Biden missed one thing that electric cars need

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order decreeing that by 2030, half of all cars sold in the United States will run on electricity. The order is an example of the kind of central planning the Soviet Union indulged in with its five-year plans. Taken by itself, Biden’s order will have the same effect as King Canute’s order the tide cease coming in — which is to say, no effect at all.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

An interactive map for solar panel deployment across the US

Atmospheric scientist Richard Perez has long believed that solar energy will play a critical role in helping the United States achieve its ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A paper in Solar Energy, published this month, is providing a new interactive way to back his claim. The paper,...
Industryatlantanews.net

Offshore Wind Market worth $56.8 Billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global offshore wind market size will grow to USD 56.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 31.8 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Offshore wind is one of the renewable energy sources and refers to electricity that is generated at offshore locations. Offshore wind farms comprise turbines, substructure, electrical infrastructure, logistics, assembly and installation. They can be installed in three locations in water bodies, i.e., shallow water, transitional water, and deepwater. Offshore wind is a crucial pillar in energy mix together with onshore wind for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America to achieve their goals pertaining to climate neutrality.
Energy Industryhandymantips.org

Why Choose Solar Energy in 2021

The Sun is undoubtedly our strongest power source. Although we can catch only a percentage of this energy, by using solar power and making the most out of this energy source we can make a significant difference for the globe. The dominant energy source for expanding homes has become solar energy, thanks to solar panel funds and increasingly competitive market costs. Due to the fact that the technology has evolved substantially in recent years, solar batteries are stored and made a useful and clean energy source.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

4 key steps to decommissioning coal-fired power plants

The race is on to meet climate goals – highlighting the urgent need to invest in renewable sources of energy. Large-scale decommissioning of coal-fired power plants, particularly in emerging markets is a mammoth task. We tackle four key issues which must be addressed in order to successfully progress decommissioning. Concerns...
Energy Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

Stovekraft makes sustainability the focus by going solar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): On the 10th of August 2021, Stovekraft Ltd. took a giant step towards producing clean energy and reducing carbon emissions. The company inaugurated India's first Solar PV Rooftop System with higher efficiency mono PERC 535/540Wp PV Module. The company has implemented this project...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

GlobalData reveals top 10 solar power influencers on Twitter in Q2 2021

Growing greenhouse gas emissions, government incentives and tax rebates, and increase in investors’ interest are driving the global solar energy market. Companies are also responding to the rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy. Against this backdrop, GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has ranked the top solar power influencers during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, based on their performance and engagement on Twitter.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Recurrent Energy Signs 600 MWH Long-term Energy Storage Agreement With Pacific Gas & Electric

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Energy, LLC ("Recurrent Energy"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (CSIQ) - Get Report, today announced it signed a 15-year Resource Adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric ("PG&E") to provide 150 MW / 600 MWh of energy storage in phase 2 of the Crimson project beginning in the summer of 2022.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Russia unveils hydrogen strategy, Germany provides more funds for power-to-X

On Monday, the Russian government unveiled its hydrogen strategy, which hinged on pilot projects for low-carbon hydrogen and the creation of consortia. “It also provides for the creation of at least three territorial production clusters. Northwest will specialize in the export of hydrogen to European countries and the implementation of measures to reduce the carbon footprint of export-oriented enterprises. Vostochny will supply hydrogen to Asian countries, as well as develop hydrogen infrastructure in the transport and energy sectors. Finally, the Arctic cluster is tasked with providing a low-carbon electricity supply to the Russian Arctic,” reads the document. The main focus will be on steam reforming of methane and coal gasification, combined with carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies. “The first stage is designed for the next three and a half years,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with other representatives of the government. The large export-oriented production facilities should start operations between 2035 and 2050. “The development of hydrogen energy will reduce the risks of losing energy markets,” concluded Mishustin.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie ammonia, green hydrogen 'doable': BP

The UK company is cntinuing to work on ways to bring down the cost of production,. BP's facility in Western Australia (WA) can produce enough hydrogen and ammonia using renewable energy to make exports of both zero-carbon energy sources technically possible, said the UK major August 11. But significant scale will be required for general hydrogen fuel use to be commercially viable, it said, following the conclusion of a study it co-ordinated with government and other entities.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Aggressive Investors Should Avoid Clean Energy Fuels Until it Hits $5

In February 2021, I recommended seven stocks to buy under $20. One of those was Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), the largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America. I was convinced CLNE stock would keep moving higher due to the transportation industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels. That didn’t...
Indiana StateWISH-TV

AES partners on grid virtualization tech in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), parent of Indianapolis-based AES Indiana, is partnering with California-based X, the moonshot factory on an effort to bring more clean energy resources to the grid. AES says the partnership involves developing tools to simulate and virtualize its distribution grids in Indiana and Ohio.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Vehicle-to-grid outlook

In the energy storage industry it can be easy to think that the growth trajectory is exceptional. Indeed, six months ago, in the IHS Markit Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Tracker (our bi-annual evaluation of the energy storage industry), we predicted that the industry would double in size in 2021, with installations topping 10 GW for the first time. This is no doubt impressive. However, the changes underway in the automotive space are happening at an even larger scale. With this huge scale, there will inevitably be speculation on how to exploit the idle batteries sitting in the millions of EVs parked at any one time as a grid asset and an enabler for higher penetrations of renewable energy. This interface with the electricity grid, where EVs both charge and discharge, is called vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and could operate at a scale that eclipses the current and projected stationary storage market.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

American Electric Power, Sempra launch sustainable finance frameworks

American Electric Power – operator of the nation’s largest electricity transmission system – announced on Monday the launch of a Sustainable Finance Framework (SFF) to support the funding of social and environmental projects. San Diego-based energy infrastructure giant Sempra announced a similar SFF last week. By issuing bonds, loans, or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy