Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen seeking 'fresh start'

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384fKT_0bJseGIl00
Lauri Markkanen Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen is looking to leave Chicago this offseason, he tells Finnish journalist Antti-Jussi Sipilä of Yle.fi (hat tip to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports).

“We have offers from several different teams,” Markkanen said in Finnish. “I want a fresh start to my NBA career somewhere else.”

The seventh-overall pick in the 2017 draft, Markkanen showed a ton of promise as a stretch four during his first two NBA seasons, posting a career-high 18.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG on .430/.361/.872 shooting in 52 games (32.3 MPG) in 2018-19. However, his development trajectory has leveled off since then, as he has battled a series of injuries and provided up-and-down production.

Chicago issued Markkanen a $9M qualifying offer last week, making him a restricted free agent and giving the team the right to match any offer sheet he signs.

With cap room drying up across the league, there are few teams left that could realistically sign the 24-year-old outright to an offer sheet that exceeds the Bulls’ qualifying offer or the full mid-level exception ($9.5M). The Hornets were said to be mulling an offer sheet for Markkanen, but have since reached a deal with Kelly Oubre that projects to eat up most or all of their remaining space.

The Thunder and Pelicans are among the teams that could realistically generate enough room to make a play for Markkanen. However, there have been no reports indicating they have interest. A sign-and-trade would also be a possibility to get Markkanen to a new team that doesn’t necessarily have the space to sign him outright, but that would require the Bulls’ cooperation and they’d seek at least an asset or two to let him walk.

One additional option for Markkanen would be to accept his one-year qualifying offer, which would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. However, if he’s eager to leave Chicago, that’s likely not his preferred path.

The Bulls’ interest – or lack thereof – in hanging onto Markkanen will likely dictate how this situation plays out. If the team is willing to let him go after reshaping its roster this week, a sign-and-trade seems like a plausible outcome.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restricted Free Agent#The Bulls#Finnish#Yle Fi#Yahoo Sports#Ppg#430 361#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAallfans.co

Bulls Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Center Khem Birch

The Chicago Bulls had an exciting first day of free agency, to say the least. After bringing in both Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to address the team’s point guard needs, the Bulls have turned their attention to filling in other holes in the roster. With the expected departure of...
NBAFanSided

Detroit Pistons: Could Detroit steal Lauri Markkanen from the Bulls?

The Detroit Pistons will enter NBA free agency with some newfound cap space and the possibility of nabbing an impact player. The most likely scenario is that the Pistons just re-sign Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson and Saben Lee and then use whatever is left over to add some veteran depth.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade features Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic make up a strong Eastern Conference duo for the Chicago Bulls, but this team still seems to be missing some pieces to be a true playoff threat. Making the move to bring in Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline last season was surely a statement move by Chicago, but could also mean the end of Lauri Markkanen’s time with the team.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Veteran Reacts to Being Traded for Lonzo Ball

Arturas Karnisovas may be a mad man by definition, but there’s definitely no longer a question about his commitment to improving the Chicago Bulls moving forward. After acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, he acquired another All-Star in DeMar DeRozan and a young stud point guard in Lonzo Ball in seemingly one fell swoop.
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

NBA is investigating Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls for tampering over $85million sign-and-trade deals for Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball

The NBA is investigating possible tampering violations involving the Chicago Bulls' acquisition of Lonzo Ball and the Miami Heat's addition of All-Star guard Kyle Lowry. Both sign-and-trade deals had been rumored for weeks ahead of their completion, but by league rules, teams aren't allowed to negotiate with players under contract with other teams until free agency begins. Furthermore, teams are also prohibited from recruiting prospective free agents through the media.
NBAFanSided

Phoenix Suns: Why Trading for Thaddeus Young Makes Sense

The Phoenix Suns enjoyed a solid start to their 2021-22 campaign, setting themselves up well with a solid free agency haul. It included superstar point guard and hero from last year’s run Chris Paul, as well as Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee. But still, work remains undone for the Suns....
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Hornets absolutely need to sign Lauri Markkanen

The Charlotte Hornets have shown a strong interest in acquiring Chicago Bulls restricted free agent, Lauri Markkanen. This move makes a lot of sense for the Hornets. They have been using PJ Washington as a small ball power forward for the last couple years and could use they size of someone who is a little more natural for the position. Markkanen would be major upgrade, standing at seven-feet tall and shot around 40% from deep in the 2020-21 season. He should be the number free agency target for the Hornets as of right now.
NBAFanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Should Lauri Markkanen be an offseason answer?

Would acquiring Lauri Markkanen help salvage the offseason for the Dallas Mavericks?. Overall, especially considering the team’s high hopes, the Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most underwhelming teams of the offseason. The Mavs failed to add a point guard (they were interested in Kyle Lowry) and didn’t land any of the other big-name free agents (such as DeMar DeRozan or Kawhi Leonard).
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans, Hornets pursuing Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is a restricted free agent on the Chicago Bulls. The organization is now willing to trade the power forward, however, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is demanding a first-round pick in return. Two days ago, Markkanen told the media that he has no plans to re-sign with Chicago. According to sources, the New Orleans Pelicans hold a trade exception amount of $17 million. One week ago, Lonzo Ball was traded to the Bulls via a sign-and-trade agreement. He was signed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the organization. In return, the Pelicans received Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash considerations. The deal was finalized ten hours ago.
NBANBC Sports

Lauri Markkanen wants off Bulls; should Celtics pursue forward?

If the Bulls honor Lauri Markkanen's wishes, he won't be playing for Chicago this season. The 24-year-old forward and restricted free agent told Finnish journalist Antti-Jussi Sipilä he's seeking a "fresh start" on another team, as relayed by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. It's hardly a surprising development, as Markkanen turned...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

With NBA free agency nearing, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the prominent free agents entering the market. The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.
NBAFanSided

Chicago Bulls: One signing means Lauri Markkanen could stay put

Over the course of this week, the Chicago Bulls have completely made over their roster. Vice President Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley have put together quite the string of moves throughout NBA free agency. The Bulls have brought in point guard Lonzo Ball, guard Alex Caruso, wing DeMar...
NBAtheScore

Report: Pelicans interested in Bulls' Markkanen

The New Orleans Pelicans have expressed interest in a move for restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, sources told NBA insider Marc Stein. Although the Chicago Bulls can match any offer sheet for Markkanen, the Pelicans could use their $17-million trade exception to acquire him on a deal he covets, Stein adds. However, the Bulls reportedly want a first-rounder in return in any sign-and-trade scenario.

Comments / 0

Community Policy