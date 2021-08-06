Cancel
Stranger Things teaser confirms 2022 release date

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has just revealed the first look at Stranger Things season 4, and has confirmed that the hit sci-fi series will be back in 2022. The streaming service has released a teaser for the upcoming season, and despite being somewhat cryptic on the show’s future plot, it looks like it will be an action-packed chapter for the spooky ‘80s story, and will live up to the long built-up hype among fans. The clip opens with recapping the series so far, even showing the gang rocking those ghostbuster costumes from season 2. As the video goes on, we get some exciting new snippets of information. We get a chance to see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) sporting a new hairdo while some Men in Black looking agents are restraining her.

