13th over: India 21-0 (Rohit 9, Rahul 9) Another maiden for Robinson, who gets just enough movement to trouble good players. But still no breakthrough, so the day belongs unmistakably to India, who skittled England and then showed them how to see off the new ball. The only thing India couldn’t manage was a decent over rate: we’ve lost half an hour’s entertainment. But, thanks to England’s feeble selection and flagrant rust, plus the absence of Ben Stokes, the game has moved along at quite a rate.