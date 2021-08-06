Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

'All of them': Tennessee health chief says children's hospitals will fill up as delta variant surges

By Natalie Allison and Brett Kelman, Nashville Tennessean
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2Rwt_0bJsd7PG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The delta variant of the coronavirus is ravaging hospitals in Tennessee, and pediatric wings won't escape the crisis, the state's health chief said Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health projects the state's children's hospitals are on pace to be completely full by the end of next week.

“All of them,” Tennessee's health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said ahead of a conference luncheon.

Piercey said the delta variant is rapidly spreading among children, who are quickly showing symptoms after possible exposure, possibly amounting to a much faster incubation time than previous versions of the virus.

Children and teenagers across the state are increasingly being hospitalized after contracting the virus in the last couple weeks.

“Never in my career have I seen hospitals full in the summer,” Piercey said, noting the recent increase in hospitalizations and ICU stays for younger adults.

Are crowds safe as delta variant spreads:Experts explain COVID risks at common gatherings

'Ripping through the unvaccinated':Delta variant leading to crowded hospitals in Florida, Texas

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is also putting more children than usual in hospitals right now.

Children age 10 and below now account for more than 10% of all new coronavirus infections in the state, one of the highest rates of any point during the pandemic, according to Tennessee virus data released by the state earlier this week.

The share of infections in this age group hovered between 4% and 7% for most of last year. But the percentage has crept up this year as many older Tennesseans were vaccinated, causing the virus to find new hosts among younger, unvaccinated populations — including children.

So far, only children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

While Piercey fears these rising infections will fill up children’s hospitals, state virus data makes it clear this hasn't happened yet.

That data, available from the state through Tuesday, shows only five people under the age of 10 and 17 people under the age of 20 have been hospitalized by the virus in the past 30 days. The state reported higher levels of hospitalizations for both age groups throughout much of last year.

Sarah Tanksley, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Health, said Thursday afternoon there were currently 23 patients hospitalized in pediatric beds with the virus across the state. While this number may seem small, Tanksley described it as part of an unusual rise in hospital patients.

“Hospitals are seeing a rise in pediatric cases as well as respiratory illness we don’t normally see this time of year," she said.

Tanksley added the health department is updating its online virus data to include new information on pediatric patients.

Alan Levine, CEO of Ballad Health hospitals in northeast Tennessee, replied on Twitter to news of Piercey's projection to affirm that conditions are expected to become critical for some children.

"And children have already died, and others are on ventilators, and ALL OF IT is preventable," Levine said.

Delta's threat:CDC reveals data on why masks are important for the vaccinated and unvaccinated

Lollapalooza, a 'recipe for disaster':Should more music festivals be canceled amid COVID-19?

Piercey's caution about the potential for children to become sick upon returning to classrooms comes as one of Tennessee's top Republican leaders, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, threatened school officials with legislative action if they implement mask mandates or return to virtual learning.

"I sure hope that school systems do not require a mask mandate for those students," Sexton said during a news conference Monday. "And if they do, I'm going to ask the governor for a special session. If they close the schools, I'm going to ask the governor for a special session."

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, speaker of the Senate, said the decision about mask requirements in school should be left to local education boards.

The debate has intensified across Tennessee on whether to require students and staff to wear masks when they return to the classroom this school year.

Follow Reach Natalie Allison on Twitter at @natalie_allison.

Comments / 73

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
Cameron Sexton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Icu#Covid#Rsv#Tennesseans#Hospitals#Ballad Health#Twitter#Cdc#Republican#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Hundreds of Tennesseans being placed on ventilators, hundreds more in ICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Hundreds of Tennesseans are being placed on ventilators while hundreds more are in the ICU or checking into hospitals. As of Sunday, August 8, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) 1,702 hospitalizations with 501 cases in the ICU and 247 on ventilators. It is a concerning trend given based on the data, there were 101 vent cases and 227 ICU cases just two weeks ago on July 25.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘They Are Dying Quicker’: Hospital Workers Sad & Frustrated By Increasing COVID Patients

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Tennessee Lookout

“This is real and this is happening”: Tennessee pediatricians urge masks, vaccines as kids’ COVID cases rise

The pediatricians at Niswonger Children’s Hospital had an urgent message for the community they serve in the northeastern-most corner of Tennessee, where 46 new COVID cases in one day this week — 22% of all positive tests — were among kids under the age of 18. “It hurts me to say that in the past […] The post “This is real and this is happening”: Tennessee pediatricians urge masks, vaccines as kids’ COVID cases rise appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Florida Stateraleighnews.net

As Delta variant surges, Florida sets new record for hospitalizations

MIAMI, Florida: One day after recording the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida, on Sunday, broke its previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines became available. A total of 10,207 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19,...
Washington StateKATU.com

Washington hospitals packed as delta variant surges

SEATTLE - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our state are back on the rise and doctors say the majority of those patients are people who aren't vaccinated. "It is very demoralizing for the staff in the intensive care units and critical care units who are having to care for the very sick COVID patients," said Cassie Sauer with the State Hospital Association.
WATE

4 COVID-19 patients in pediatric intensive care at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four COVID-19 positive patients are currently hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Officials at the hospital say they are monitoring the ‘changing face of COVID’ and encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the rise in recent cases. The...

Comments / 73

Community Policy