Hamburg Restaurant Creates Corn Burger Just In Time For Eden Corn Fest

By Brett Alan
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ok...before you judge, you've gotta check this thing out. It looks delicious and they made it just in time for corn lovers headed to Eden this weekend!. The Eden Corn Fest is happening this weekend, and if you're planning an entire weekend of corn-loving fun, you might just have to make a stop in Hamburg before you get there.

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

