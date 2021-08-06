Police: Hotel employee planted camera outside room

GLENMONT — An Albany man alleged to have planted a recording device underneath the door of an area hotel room was arrested by Bethlehem police on Friday, Aug. 6.

Bryan R. Taylor, 30, of Albany, was allegedly observed placing an image recording device underneath the door of one of the rooms at the Comfort Inn at 37 Rte 9W.

Bethlehem Police reported to the hotel at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning after someone called observing an employee planting the imaging device. Taylor, who is a night clerk at the hotel, was later identified. The recording device was allegedly placed before a room occupied by a female patron.

Taylor was processed on the charge of Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, a Class E Felony, and issued an appearance ticket to return to court on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Bethlehem Police Department asks that anyone who has stayed at this establishment and thinks they may have been a victim, call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.