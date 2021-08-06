Cancel
Environment

Trio of tropical waves to watch in the Atlantic

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring three potential areas for development in the coming days, one of which with a moderate chance to develop over the next five days.

AREA 1

The first area of interest is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic. The disturbance continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move slowly west-northwestward toward the Lesser Antilles.

Any development with this area of weather will take some time. Based on how it’s been evolving lately, the National Hurricane Center has dropped the odds of development down to 10 percent over the next five days.

AREA 2

This larger tropical wave we’re watching today does have better development odds but is substantially farther away from North America than the first tropical wave. As of this evening, the tropical wave is south of the Cabo Verde Islands, a small cluster of islands off the west coast of Africa in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Because this disturbance has a little more happening with it than the first area of weather we previously talked about, the NHC has tagged the area of weather as Invest-92L. This title simply means that the area of weather is worth investigating (hence the word invest).

Invest areas are not named storms and just because a tropical wave becomes an invest area doesn’t guarantee it will develop into anything further.

Based on what’s been going on with this tropical wave and how forecast models pick up on it, the NHC says it has a 30% chance to form into a tropical system in the next two days but up to 60 percent in the next five days.

Forecast models show some potential development in the near term, but then the system could struggle by the middle of next week with increasing wind shear and drier air downstream over the central Atlantic. Because of its distance from North America, we’ll just need to monitor and update.

AREA 3

Finally, this new area of interest exists in the middle of the tropical Atlantic, between the first two areas listed above. Like the first, this wave has very low odds of development and is not expected to impact the United States at this time.

Hurricane Season Update from Colorado State University

We’re currently heading into the most active period in the hurricane season from mid-August to mid-October, which historically accounts for about 90% of hurricanes. Tropical meteorologists at Colorado State University, led by Dr. Phil Klotzbach, recently updated their seasonal forecast, which still calls for an above-average season. However, the updated forecast is predicting slightly fewer storms than the previous forecast made in early July.

Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated on-air and online.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? The best time to get ready is now when things are quiet! If you’re not sure where to get started check out the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Guide online here.

