Track Star Allyson Felix's Latest Olympics Win Cements Her Spot in History
Watch: Allyson Felix Celebrates Historic Olympic Win. Every Olympic medal is special, but this will likely be one Allyson Felix never forgets. The 35-year-old athlete won the bronze in the women's 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Games on Aug. 6, making her the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a total of 10 medals. While Felix scored the third spot, Shaunae Miller-Uibo took home the gold medal for the event and Mariledy Paulino won the silver.www.eonline.com
