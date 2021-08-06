Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Track Star Allyson Felix's Latest Olympics Win Cements Her Spot in History

By Elyse Dupre
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Allyson Felix Celebrates Historic Olympic Win. Every Olympic medal is special, but this will likely be one Allyson Felix never forgets. The 35-year-old athlete won the bronze in the women's 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Games on Aug. 6, making her the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a total of 10 medals. While Felix scored the third spot, Shaunae Miller-Uibo took home the gold medal for the event and Mariledy Paulino won the silver.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

97K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Merlene Ottey
Person
Camryn
Person
Kenneth Ferguson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Track And Field#American#Nicu#The New York Times#Nike#The Washington Post#Saysh#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
E! News

Olympic Swimming Sensation Katie Ledecky Reveals What She Eats In a Day

Watch: Inside Katie Ledecky's Olympic Baggage: 4 New Medals & Trading Pins. What does an Olympian do after they take home four medals? They eat a burger, of course. Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky did just that when her time in the pool was over at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ultimately winning two gold medals and two silver medals. Yeah, it's safe to say the 24-year-old definitely earned her post-match indulgence, though it wasn't her usual go-to celebratory meal.
WorldPosted by
E! News

New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore Dead at 24

The sports world has lost a beloved athlete. Cyclist Olivia Podmore, who represented New Zealand in the 2016 Rio Olympics, has passed away at the age of 24. "The New Zealand Olympic Committee is deeply saddened by the loss of Olympian #1333, Olivia Podmore, " the organization said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss. We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo."
Posted by
E! News

Former College Track Star Cameron Burrell Dead at 26

The sports world has lost a rising star. Track and field sprinter Cameron Burrell, who was an NCAA Division I champion and former athlete at the University of Houston, died on Monday, Aug. 9. He was only 26 years old. The late athlete's father and head coach at the Texas-based...
Swimming & Surfingthemanual.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Learning To Take His Time

The peak of a swimming career is the Olympics, and few have done the Olympics better than Caeleb Dressel. One of the true breakout stars of the Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old Floridian’s success can be measured in both weight (five gold medals, to be exact) and time, including world records in the 100-meter fly and 4-by-100-meter medley relay and a .48-second winning margin in the 50-meter freestyle final, which is the largest for the event in Olympic history. But despite his intimate relationship with the clock, he tells The Manual he was never much of a watch person until luxury timepiece-maker Omega approached him regarding a partnership.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Sportsclevelandurbannews.com

U.S. track and field star Allyson Felix wins 10th track medal, tying Carl Lewis and making America proud at the Tokyo Olympics....She is the most decorated female track and field star of all time

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. TOKYO, Japan-Allyson Felix, a Black U.S. track and field star competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, has won her second consecutive Olympic medal in the women's 400-meter at 35-years-old, finishing with a time of 49.46 seconds and winning the bronze metal on Friday.
Houston, TXmyhoustonmajic.com

Meet The Houston Olympians Who Made History At The Tokyo Games

The Olympics are officially a wrap and Houston showed up and showed out in numerous events. From track & field bringing home an assortment of gold, silver and bronze medals to Olympic history made on the mat and further dominance on the basketball court, the H was more than represented.
SportsMiddletown Press

Defining Moments of the Tokyo Olympics

At a time when politics and disease are dominating headlines, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games managed to create space for athletes and fans to come (virtually) together and celebrate sport. The pandemic created a lot of fears ahead of time, but as of now, it appears Covid-19 was contained better than anyone could realistically hope for.
Sportsfloridagators.com

Gators Shine in 2020 Olympics

Gators combined to win 17 total Olympic medals, equaling the second-highest total for Florida in a single Olympics (21 in Los Angeles/1984; also 17 in London/2012). Gators won the 17 medals in five different sports: baseball, soccer, swimming, softball, track & field (20 of the 21 medals won in 1984 were in the sport of swimming – the other in track & field)
Gymnasticstalesbuzz.com

Simone Biles: Gymnastics, World Championship and Olympics Achievement

Simone Biles is a defending gymnastics champion and famous athlete. She won a Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the women’s balance beam category. Simone Biles is a role model for many athletes in not only the USA but in the whole world. She won multiple medals in Olympics, world championship, and other competitions.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
SportsCumberland County Sentinel

Sanchez: Olympics 2020 is giving female athletes respect they long deserved

“Flo-Jo” won’t get out of my head. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the trials that led up to it, have been a ritual of replayed taped events, and the occasional, live event watched at sleep-deprivation hours. Each female athlete’s performance, their achievements on the track and in life, has me...
Soccerteamusa.org

These Team USA Athletes Never Gave Up In Making Olympic Comebacks

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 3, 2021 in Tokyo. Every Olympic Games has its memorable moments, and Tokyo proved to be no exception. Nothing is more inspirational than the comeback story — whether it’s from injury, illness, defeat, or a...
SportsNBC Sports

Allyson Felix Wins Bronze in Women's 400m Final at Tokyo Olympics

Allyson Felix earned the title of most decorated female Olympian in track and field history Friday morning, winning her 10th Olympic medal in the Women’s 400m final. Felix crossed the finish line in 49.46 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won gold (48.36 seconds), while Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the silver medal (49.20 seconds).
SportstheScore

USA's Allyson Felix wins record 10th track medal

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy