Dan And Eugene Levy Are Publishing A Schitt's Creek Book
When Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — taking home nine trophies and setting a new record for most wins for a comedy in a single year — it was a bittersweet moment. Despite demonstrating the show’s success, the win was a reminder that the comedy’s sixth season would also be its last. But luckily for fans, creators Eugene and Dan Levy haven’t forgotten about their favorite town just yet. The father and son duo are publishing a Schitt’s Creek book that’s sure to satisfy viewers' needs to catch up with David, Alexis, and the rest of the gang. The best part? You can order Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, like, now.www.elitedaily.com
