Books & Literature

Dan And Eugene Levy Are Publishing A Schitt's Creek Book

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — taking home nine trophies and setting a new record for most wins for a comedy in a single year — it was a bittersweet moment. Despite demonstrating the show’s success, the win was a reminder that the comedy’s sixth season would also be its last. But luckily for fans, creators Eugene and Dan Levy haven’t forgotten about their favorite town just yet. The father and son duo are publishing a Schitt’s Creek book that’s sure to satisfy viewers' needs to catch up with David, Alexis, and the rest of the gang. The best part? You can order Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, like, now.

Eugene Levy
Rochester Sentinel

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer & Lionsgate Team Up For New Comedy ‘Son Of A Critch’

Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley is working on a new CBC comedy, Son of a Critch, which will be brought to the U.S. with the help of Lionsgate Television. Lionsgate, who previously brought the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek to the U.S. via Pop TV, will handle the U.S. and international distribution rights for the 13-part series based on the memoir Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir by comedian Mark Critch.
mix1079.com

Annie Murphy Lands a New Role Post Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy lands a big movie role in a new comedy film. Annie Murphy is back to star in a new comedy movie called ‘Witness Protection’. Two Schitt’s Creek writers are lending their skills for this project and found that Annie Murphy would be perfect for the role. Her character is in witness protection and has to find a way to deal with leaving her loved ones to maintain her cover and avoid the criminals, who are after her.
Posted by
GamesRadar+

Schitt's Creek writers to re-team with Annie Murphy for new comedy movie

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy is re-teaming with the show's writers for a new comedy movie, Deadline reports. The movie will follow a woman (Murphy) who's used to defining herself by her romantic relationships, but must rethink everything when she's put into the witness protection program. A journey of self-discovery follows – all while she tries to maintain her cover and keep criminals at bay. Schitt's Creek screenwriters Rupinder Gill and David West Read are writing and executive producing the movie.
Elite Daily

Just 40 Of Alexis’ Best Schitt's Creek Quotes To Brighten Your Day

One of the most iconic lines from the Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek is, “Ew, David.” The character who coined the beloved phrase is none other than David’s loving and beloved sister, Alexis Rose. While that line is always a winner, especially on social media, there are so many more Schitt’s Creek Alexis quotes for Instagram captions you can use to accompany your next selfie to make sure the spotlight is totally shining on you.
TVGuide.com

9 Shows Like Schitt's Creek You Should Watch If You Miss Schitt's Creek

Revisiting Schitt's Creek is always a good idea. Dan and Eugene Levy's comedy about the (formerly) exorbitantly rich Rose family, who were forced to start over in a small town, built up a cult following — and eventually went on to sweep the Emmys after its final season — thanks to its kind-hearted storytelling, excellent cast, and ability to make its audience laugh and cry all at once. A lot of shows that make you feel good sacrifice laughs, but what makes Schitt's unique is how its strange, biting sense of humor is always present throughout its six-season run. If you just finished another rewatch and are looking to branch out, we have a whole list of shows that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.
wegotthiscovered.com

Schitt’s Creek Star Possibly Joining Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Cameras are now rolling on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, but the full cast list being kept tightly under wraps for now. In fact, outside of returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, only two new additions have been made. Obviously, one...
Posted by
Primetimer

Dan Levy is getting animated for Hulu

Levy and Schitt's Creek writer Ally Pankiw are following up their hit comedy with an animated "satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other," per Deadline. "Levy will voice Carey, the newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group who had a lonely, isolated life in New York City." Standing By has been given a presentation order, not a series order.
TV Series/Film

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Working on New Animated Series for Hulu

Dan Levy, the co-creator of the delightfully funny and heartfelt Schitt’s Creek, is getting into animation. According to Deadline, Hulu has asked Levy along with writer-director Ally Pankiw for a presentation on their proposed animated comedy series, Standing By. 20th Century Television is also on board for producing the series and Pankiw and Levy are both executive producers.
southernthing.com

This Mississippi store recreated popular 'Schitt's Creek' settings

Schitt's Creek might be a fictional town, but it turns out that doesn't have to stop super fans from visiting it thanks to an eclectic shop in Mississippi. The Lucky Rabbit is a 15,000-foot variety store in Hattiesburg, Miss., filled with vintage goods and nostalgic treasures. It also happens to house several photo sets inspired by some iconic "Schitt's Creek" scenes.
Posted by
Primetimer

Canadian comedy Son of a Critch is poised to be the next Schitt's Creek

Lionsgate has teamed with Canadian broadcaster CBC to bring its comedy series Son of a Critch to the U.S. and the world. The 13-part series comes from Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley and comedian Mark Critch is based on Critch’s memoir Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir. Son of a Critch stars Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Malcolm McDowell, Claire Rankin and newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera. According to Deadline, "Son of a Critch, which has just started production, is the story of 11-year-old Mark (Ainsworth) coming of age in St. John’s, Newfoundland in the ’80s, a boy much older inside than his 11 years – using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world." Critch, who will play his own father, created Son of a Critch with The Office and MacGruber writer Tim McAuliffe.
Norman Transcript

'Schitts Creek' star has always been ahead of her time

LOS ANGELES -- Suffering through countless show biz auditions is bad enough, but actress Emily Hampshire is actually allergic to them. "I started breaking out in full body hives when I went to audition,” she says. That was not exactly the impression she wanted to make. A Canadian actress with...
Deadline

Lionsgate Looks To Replicate ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Success With Canadian Comedy ‘Son Of A Critch’ Starring Mark Critch, Malcolm McDowell & Benjamin Evan Ainsworth

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has teamed with Canadian broadcaster CBC to bring comedy series Son of a Critch to the U.S. and the world. The 13-part series comes from Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley and comedian Mark Critch, and Lionsgate is hoping that it can replicate the success of the Emmy-winning Canadian comedy, which it brought to the U.S. via Pop TV.

