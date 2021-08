Double-jabbed EU and US travellers will be exempt from quarantine rules in England from 2 August, ministers have confirmed. This comes after Labour described the policy as dangerous. “I think at the moment everybody wants to go on holiday and go back to normal as quickly as possible but this is reckless,” the party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said. The relaxation of rules follows a 10-day pilot scheme involving 250 passengers on flights from Jamaica, New York and Los Angeles. All bar two of the travellers showed authentic vaccination credentials.The trial gives “the evidence the government needs” to drop...