‘The Suicide Squad’ Star David Dastmalchian Thought About Universal Monsters “Every Day” While Filming [Interview]

As soon as Warner Bros. made the decision to give Zack Snyder $70 million to recut a movie that underperformed and went over budget as a transparent attempt to try and get people to sign up for HBO Max, it was only a matter of time before fandom tried to make it happen again. There is plenty of evidence that the first cut of David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016 was a very different movie. The first teaser shown at Hall H at Comic-Con, which was leaked and then released by Warner Bros., seems to indicate a different movie than the one we got. This is not an uncommon thing that happens in Hollywood, even if certain subsets of fandom seem to think so. During the brief time that Disney fired James Gunn for completely bullshit reasons, Warner Bros. snatched him up and let him make whatever DC movie he wanted. Gunn chose The Suicide Squad and, as least as everyone has said in public, let Gunn make the movie he wanted. The first reviews have come down about the movie, and so far, the reactions have been extremely positive. This is absolutely Gunn's moment to shine, and, for some reason, Ayer took to Twitter to make it about him instead.