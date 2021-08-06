Cheers! This app is the perfect guide to Washington wineries

Washington Wine Commission launched a new app in August to make local wine easier to find during Washington Wine Month.

For novices and experts alike the app, MapMyWine, allows people to make their own wine tour plan, shows you the wineries, tasting rooms, and vineyards in your area, and see events happening in Washington.

After someone creates an itinerary on the website they can even share it with their friends and family.

“Map My WA Wine will enhance the way consumers discover, explore, and experience Washington Wine,” Steve Warner, President of the commission said in a press release to KREM. “It’s now easier than ever to plan your first time or return trip to Washington wine country.”

Anyone who downloads the app in 2021 will be entered to win a weekend getaway for two in Washington wine country. The app is available for iPhone and Android users.

For anyone looking to learn more about wine in Washington the new website for the commission is the place to look.

Also provides a full winery and vineyard directory, interactive touring information, a deep dive on the state’s regions and terroir, a comprehensive historical timeline, and endless stories spotlighting the people behind the wine, according to the commission.