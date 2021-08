Vaccinations weren’t enough. Masks weren’t enough. Dressing up as nuns wasn’t enough. On Tuesday the Joe Jefferson Players, a storied community theatre group in Mobile, notified patrons that it was canceling the remaining shows in its season-opening production of the musical “Sister Act,” as well as a planned October presentation of “The Crucible.” At first glance, it might have seemed like just another “Here’s a fun thing canceled by COVID” story -- and a pretty small one at that, when dominoes the size of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are falling.