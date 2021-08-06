Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Caught on camera: Person sleeps through bear encounter

By MTN News
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gCBZ_0bJsZm6A00

It was a close call for one person who decided to grab some rest at one of the wildlife underpass crossings on the Flathead Reservation.

CSKT Wildlife Management Program shared photos on social media of a person taking a break from the heat under Highway 93 when a bear decided to wander by.

CSKT Wildlife Management Program

“The wildlife crossing structures under US 93 are not a safe place to rest...for humans!” a social media post notes.

CSKT notes that animals often use the wildlife crossings and that they are not a safe place for people to camp and rest.

"Mountain lions, black bears, grizzly bear, white tailed bucks and does, coyotes and skunks use them day and night,” CSKT wildlife officials note.

People are asked to avoid using the crossing structures.

The person sleeping in the images caught on camera apparently slept through the entire encounter and CSKT wildlife officials say the bear moved on without incident.

Comments / 1

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Caught On Camera#Sleeps#Grizzly Bear#The Flathead Reservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Lightning Striking Cow in Field Captured On Camera

As the poet said, you never know for whom the bell tolls. Well, the bell sure tolled for this poor Idaho cow stuck by lightning across from a gas station in Idaho, where CCTV captured the moment this poor bovine became a well-done steak. It was business as usual outside...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Grizzly 399 Watches Cubs Eat After Gruesome Elk Calf Kill in the Grand Teton National Park [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

If Disney movies and National Geographic has taught us anything, it is that the circle of life can be both dangerous and vicious amongst wildlife. Grizzly 399, quite arguable the most famous bear in the wild and in the world, along with her four cubs, were captured on camera feasting after a kill in the Grand Teton National Park. Grizzly 399 did all the work taking down an elk calf and then standing watch as the cubs enjoyed the meal.
Animalsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

More than 100 volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park last fall. This year they’ll kill even more, park officials said. Grand Teton National Park officials started a multi-year program to kill non-native mountain goats that invaded the area from Idaho. They think removing the goats is absolutely necessary to protect the park and the Teton Range’s herd of about 125 native bighorn sheep.
AnimalsPhys.org

Injured baby elephant abandoned by rogue Chinese herd saved

A heavily injured baby elephant left behind by a migrating wild herd in southwest China has been rescued, state media reported Tuesday, the latest twist in a chaotic odyssey. The herd of Asian elephants has spent months roaming across Yunnan province, travelling more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) from their home nature reserve in one of the longest ever animal migrations of its kind in China.

Comments / 1

Community Policy