Tesla will completely cover its Nevada Gigafactory in solar panels by the end of 2022, the company said in its 2020 Impact Report. Over the past several years, the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada has flown under the radar, not getting the attention the facility really deserves. Understandably, Tesla investors and enthusiasts alike have been focused on the ramping of Tesla’s other assembly plants, like Giga Texas and Giga Berlin. However, the Nevada Gigafactory is still a powerhouse facility, providing batteries and electric powertrains for the company’s all-electric vehicles and energy storage products. In 2018, it became the highest-volume battery plant in the world, reaching an annualized rate of roughly 20 GWh.