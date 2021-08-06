Cancel
Kaley Cuoco Wants A Friends Style Big Bang Theory Reunion

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco would like The Big Bang Theory to get a Friends-style reunion. There was a ton of fervor over the high-profile special on HBO Max and the beloved sitcom star wouldn’t mind getting the gang back together in a similar fashion. She talked to Variety about The Flight Attendant’s second season coming up soon and Harley Quinn’s near-universal approval rating. But, Cuoco never forgets where the magical ride all started: on a sitcom with Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Kunai Nayyar, and Melissa Rauch. She reflected on that Friends reunion special, “When I watched, I definitely thought, I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show.” There would certainly be an audience for it. The Big Bang Theory absolutely crushed the ratings over the 12-year run. It’s hard to fathom sometimes, but shows can endure that level of success amidst a changing entertainment landscape.

