Kaley Cuoco Wants A Friends Style Big Bang Theory Reunion

Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco is still surprised about what the animated series manages to get away with. She sat down with Variety to talk about her role in The Flight Attendant, but you can’t keep the supervillain at bay for long. HBO Max has let series co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher run wild with their ideas. Clearly, the cast has been having a blast letting all that creativity come through in their performances. A lot of people wouldn’t have imagined that Arleen Sorkin’s take on the beloved DC criminal would be challenged in any way. But, Cuoco and the team keep finding ways to show off new sides of Harley’s character. Along with that kind of growth, they get away with jokes that probably wouldn’t fly on standard broadcast television. (I’m still recovering from how wickedly funny the joke about Insurance Companies in Season 1 is.) From the sounds of the series star, that kind of irreverent tone isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.