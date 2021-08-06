Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Glaukos beats The Street in Q2, grows sales 147%

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaukos (NYSE:GKOS) posted second-quarter results today that beat the overall consensus on Wall Street. The San Clemente, Calif.-based company reported losses of -$17.5 million, or -38¢ per share, on sales of $78.1 million for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 147.46% compared with Q2 2020.

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Gkos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Sientra misses Wall Street estimates in Q2

(NSDQ:SIEN) posted second-quarter results this week that missed the earnings and revenue estimates on Wall Street. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based medical aesthetics company reported losses of -$20.1 million, or -35¢ per share, on sales of $20.1 million for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 115.95% compared with Q2 2020.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Bioventus posts Street-beating Q2, raises guidance

Bioventus (NSDQ:BVS) shares ticked up before hours on second-quarter results that beat the consensus forecast. The Durham, N.C.-based ortho tech company posted losses of -$10.8 million, or -10¢ per share, on sales of $109.8 million for the three months ended July 3, 2021, for a -80.3% bottom-line slide on sales growth of 89.3%.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Avinger reports Street-beating revenues in Q2

Avinger (NSDQ:AVGR) shares stood still this morning on second-quarter sales numbers that topped the consensus forecast. The Redwood City, Calif.-based image-guided catheter developer posted losses of -$3.5 million on sales of $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, for a 43.1% bottom-line gain on sales growth of 9.5%.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Haemonetics ticks up on Street-beating Q1 results

(NYSE:HAE) posted first-quarter results this week that beat the overall consensus on Wall Street. The Boston-based hematology device company reported losses of -$4.5 million, or -9¢ per share, on sales of $228.5 million for the three months ended July 3, for a sales growth of 16.85% compared with Q1 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

I3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $380.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $408.00 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Canadian Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Organogenesis beats The Street in Q2

The Canton, Mass.–based regenerative medicine company reported profits of $20.7 million, or 15¢ per share, on sales of $123.2 million for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 78.65% compared with Q2 2020. Earnings per share were 15¢, 8¢ ahead of The Street, where analysts were...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

SmileDirectClub plummets on missed Q2 projections

(NSDQ:SDC) posted second-quarter results this week that missed the overall consensus on Wall Street. Nashville, Tenn.-based teledentistry company reported losses of -$55.3 million, or -14¢ per share, on sales of $162.6 million for the three months ended June 30, for a sales growth of 72.22% compared to Q2 2020. Earnings...
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Staar Surgical rises on Street-beating Q2, raised guidance

The Lake Forest, Calif.-based implantable lens maker posted profits of $8.6 million, or 17¢ per share, on sales of $62.4 million for the three months ended July 2, 2021, for a massive bottom-line from over $1 million in the red this time last year on sales growth of 77.2%. Adjusted...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy