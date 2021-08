Ehlinger has been taking the majority of the Colts' second-team reps at practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Meanwhile, Jacob Eason has taken the team's starting reps of late, a context created by the ongoing absence of Carson Wentz, whose early-season availability is in peril due to a recent foot procedure. Ehlinger joined the Colts as a sixth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but with Wentz out, the Texans product will have an opportunity to gain valuable training camp/preseason experience working behind Eason.