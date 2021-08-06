Cancel
Twitch musician makes incredible song for TimTheTatman after massive host

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Twitch musician was absolutely flabbergasted when TimTheTatman hosted him with almost 100,000 viewers, and was so overjoyed that decided to incorporate the top streamer and one of his mods into a song. A big Twitch raid can be a game-changer for smaller streamers. It puts a huge spotlight on...

This Twitch Streamer Crushed It When TimTheTatman Raided His Stream

Twitch streamer and musician ortoPilot got a lot more than he bargained for during his August 5 stream, thanks to none other than TimTheTatman. A little over three hours into his four-hour August 5 stream, ortoPilot was completely taken aback when he realized streaming star TimTheTatman and his beloved mod Wipz had raided the stream and sent him nearly 100,000 viewers. Raiding on Twitch is achieved by sending one's audience to another page at a scheduled time, which often occurs near the end of a stream. It can mean the world to a streamer with a smaller adueicne, as ortoPilot made clear when he realized it had happened: "Holy — oh my god, oh my god," the musician exclaimed with a look of shock on his face. "Tim, Wipz. What the hell... I don't even know what to say. Tim, bro. Thank you, mate... I better play a tune, hadn't I?"
