Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) shares took a hit today on second-quarter results that missed the consensus earnings forecast. The Germantown, Md.-based diabetes management technology developer posted losses of –$180.3 million on sales of $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, seeing its bottom line plummet from losses of just –$7.5 million this time last year. Revenues were more than 11 times of the tally registered in the second quarter of 2020.