Medtronic to acquire Intersect ENT in $1.1B deal

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NYSE:MDT) today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Intersect ENT (NSDQ:XENT) for $1.1 billion. Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of the Menlo Park, Calif.-based sinus implant maker for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close toward the end of Medtronic’s 2021–22 fiscal year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory clearances and approval by Intersect ENT’s stockholders.

