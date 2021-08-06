Cancel
Public Health

Opinion: With the new COVID surge, vaccination is more important than ever

Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year, Cherokee Nation’s health care workers, first responders and other essential service providers for the health and well-being of our people have been taking heroic measures to treat and protect Cherokees during the global pandemic. Unfortunately, they are now facing a new crisis. Across the world and in our own backyard, we are witnessing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Oklahoma State
#Covid#Vaccinations#Global Health#Cdc#Covid#Cherokee Nation#Cherokees#Delta#Cdc
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California To Be First State To Mandate COVID Vaccine For Health Care Workers

(The Center Square) – California plans to be the first state to enact a new requirement for a major employment sector. The California Department of Public Health announced it soon would require workers in hospitals, nursing facilities, long-term care homes and other health care-related fields to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a medical or religious exemption. Workers would have to comply with the new order by the end of September.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma hospitals feeling surge of patients for more than COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals are really feeling the surge of patients because so many things are happening at once, especially in eastern Oklahoma where hospitals are stretched thin. COVID-19 hospitalizations are spiking in the Sooner State to levels we haven't seen since February. They're not as as as the...
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Athens Regional: More Vaccinations Needed to Combat Latest COVID Surge

Athens-Clarke County, like much of the country, is experiencing a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases. Likely caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, we are seeing a rapid increase in the number of COVID patients in our hospital. Today, the patients being hospitalized tend to be younger, between the ages of 30 to 59, are incredibly sick, and are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

