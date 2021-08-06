The Medium Developers Explain the PS5 Version's DualSense Features
Following a period of exclusivity on the Xbox and PC platforms, Bloober Team’s The Medium is poised to come to the PlayStation 5 in under a month. This psychological horror game features abilities and gameplay mechanics that are pretty easy to pick up on, and when the game lands on the PlayStation 5, we’ll see the console’s DualSense controller utilized to emphasize the protagonist’s abilities even further. Ahead of the game’s release, Szymon Erdmanski, the game producer working on The Medium, shared some insights into how the DualSense controller would work with the game.comicbook.com
