Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Medium Developers Explain the PS5 Version's DualSense Features

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a period of exclusivity on the Xbox and PC platforms, Bloober Team’s The Medium is poised to come to the PlayStation 5 in under a month. This psychological horror game features abilities and gameplay mechanics that are pretty easy to pick up on, and when the game lands on the PlayStation 5, we’ll see the console’s DualSense controller utilized to emphasize the protagonist’s abilities even further. Ahead of the game’s release, Szymon Erdmanski, the game producer working on The Medium, shared some insights into how the DualSense controller would work with the game.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dualsense#Playstation Controller#Video Game#Game Controller#Fully Charged#Xbox#Dualsense#The Medium#T Co Ont69pribk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Melee battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint announces console version with PS5 gameplay

Naraka: Bladepoint has debuted a PS5 gameplay trailer confirming development on a console version. The melee and parkour-focused battle royale is due to launch on PC August 12, but we've yet to hear from developer 24 Entertainment about its release date on console. We also aren't sure exactly which console platforms Naraka: Bladepoint is headed to, but we know one them is PS5, thanks to this brand new gameplay trailer from IGN:
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS5 Will Use the DualSense to Optimise 3D Audio Through TV Speakers

This is blowing our mind a little bit: PlayStation 5’s next firmware update will add 3D audio for bog-standard television speakers, as previously promised. Naturally, the results won’t be as effective as with a quality pair of headphones, but Sony will optimise the experience by detecting the acoustics of your room using the microphone on your DualSense controller. Big brain thinking.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’s PS5 Features Are “Fully Enveloped into the Iki Expansion”

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is releasing for both PS5 and PS4 soon, and the biggest attraction of the release, which is the new Iki Island expansion, is, of course, going to be available on both systems. PS5 users, however, are going to get certain exclusive upgrades, suck as 4K/60 FPS visuals and performance, faster load times, enhanced audio, DualSense implementation, and Japanese lip syncing. The game’s pricing model has already attracted some criticism, but speaking recently in an interview with Press Start, the developers tried explaining why these features have been locked behind a paid upgrade even for those who get the Director’s Cut on the PS4.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

World War Z: Aftermath Release Date and PS5 Features Announced

Semi-sequel picked up by Koch Media. Koch Media has announced today that it is partnering with Saber Interactive to bring World War Z: Aftermath to consoles with a boxed version on September 21st, 2021. The game will also be available as a digital download via the PlayStation Store. The semi-sequel,...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Ascent developers are working to fix the Game Pass version

If you jumped on to browse Game Pass and find something new to play last weekend, The Ascent may have caught your eye. The neon-drenched streets of Veles offer a Bladerunner aesthetic that is more than enough to make any cyberpunk fan quake with excitement. As a game, it’s pretty fun too. We reviewed it and found the overall experience to be polished, and a good value.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Astro’s Playroom developer gifts new employees a custom PS5 Dualsense controller

Team Asobi, the developer behind Astro’s Playroom, has begun gifting its new employees a custom PS5 Dualsense controller. Shared on one new Team Asobi employee’s LinkedIn page, Jamie Smith shared a photo of the custom controller, which sports an electric blue detailing and tiny Astro cameo, as well as a thermos that also features the iconic metallic blue colouring and Astro illustration, and what looks to be a Team Asobi welcome card.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

PS5 SSD storage expansion is finally here, but only on the beta firmware version

Although Sony added an extra NVMe SSD on the PS5, installing a drive in it would do nothing. Sony said that it had to iron out some kinks in the software and ensure that off-the-shelf SSDs were up to spec before enabling the functionality. An earlier report speculated that the feature would be available sometime in summer. We don't have to wait any longer, though, as one can soon expand their PS5 storage with a store-bought NVMe SSD.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Charging Cables for PS5 DualSense Controllers

Sony's Dualshock controller was—and still is—revolutionary, but the new PS5 DualSense controller is genuinely the next-gen device we've all been waiting for. However, you'll need a quality charging cable (or two) for a gaming experience without interruptions since the controller only features a USB-C port. Read on for our picks...
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Sony’s PS5 VR plans leak from developer briefing

According to the YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole, and confirmed by UploadVR’s sources, Sony yesterday held a “closed door summit” to brief PS5 developers on its upcoming PSVR 2 hardware, and what it was looking for from its partners. Before we get on to hardware, it’s worth noting that Sony...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Sony’s ‘Midnight Black’ DualSense controller is on sale on Amazon

Sony’s ‘Midnight Black’ Edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is on sale on Amazon Canada’s website. This isn’t a massive sale given that the well-received gamepad is available for $75.28 and typically costs $89.99 ($14.71 off) However, if you were looking for a new controller for your PS5, this might be...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Adds PS4 & PS5 Versions

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has added PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (PS4 and PS5) versions to its lineup of platforms. Developer Night School Studio and publisher MWM Interactive announced the PlayStation editions today in a quick teaser trailer. The footage shows little more of the indie sequel, but you can watch it for yourself below.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

The Medium Conjures DualSense Support On PS5

Bloober Team recently announced that their psychological horror game The Medium is coming to PS5 on September 3rd. Launching earlier this year on Xbox consoles and PC, our own Kenny McKee gave the game a 4/5 at launch. PS5 fans excited to see what the fuss is about will have some unique experiences to enjoy as well.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

The Medium Will Use the DualSense to Bring Horror to Your Hands

Dual reality and DualSense working together. Developer Bloober Team has revealed today how it will be using the DualSense controller on PS5 to bring the scares to players fingertips when The Medium releases on PS5 on September 3rd, 2021. “On PlayStation 5, we are taking full advantage of the console’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy