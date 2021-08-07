Tickets for 'Hamilton' at Shea's go on sale Monday

Tickets go on sale on Monday for "Hamilton" at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The announcement made on Friday specified that tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Shea's website . Performances of "Hamilton" will take place from December 14 to January 2.

There is a maximum of eight tickets per account for the musical. Prices will range from $49 to $249. There is a lottery for 40 $10 tickets for all performances. More details will be announced closer to the performances.

Producer Jeffrey Seller reminds people to purchase tickets from Shea's website or Ticketmaster to avoid scams and overpriced tickets.

