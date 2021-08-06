Air Quality Alert issued for Ferry, Okanogan, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 11:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 03:45:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ferry; Okanogan; Stevens An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Colville Confederated Tribes Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Spokane Tribe Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima The Air Quality Alert for Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties continues until further notice due to smoke from nearby fires. Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.