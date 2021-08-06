Possible historic flooding event for Steinhatchee River within 24 hours

Recent rainfall is leading to historic flooding along and near the Steinhathcee River. The river is at 23.72 feet Friday morning and continuing to rise. The river is expected to crest on Saturday, likely well above 24 feet.



If the river rises above 24 feet, it would be only the second time the river was at this level since the gauge was installed in 1950.

The flood of record is 26.09ft in 1964. Continued flooding along the river is expected, with significant impacts to homes likely along the river.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management urges residents take immediate action to protect them and their family.

Sand bags are available at:



Taylor County Road Department — 587 Highway 27 East, Perry, Fla. 32347

Steinhatchee Roll-Off — 29649 Beach Road, Steinhatchee, Fla. 32348

TCSO is advising everyone sign up for Taylor County Alert System at TaylorSheriff.org and monitor social media.



For now, evacuations are not mandatory, but TCSO says to prepare for the worst.

Taylor County Road Department is taking steps to clear public roadways. 511 says SR-51 at River Ave and SR-51 Northbound and Southbound is closed from US-19 to the Dixie County Line due to flooding.

Use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.

Coastal and low-lying areas may currently be experiencing high water levels and flooding, with additional flooding expected.

The National Weather Service says there are significant flood impacts along River Road NE and in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. Water will begin to impact the RV Park in Tennile.

According to NWS, water has flooded all of River Road NE and Ancient Oaks private roads, up to three feet deep in some areas. All houses and mobile homes now have water flowing underneath. Water is also flooding property and is under some houses on Cooey Island near Palm Street NE.

Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee.

Steinhatchee Falls Park is subject to closure above this level.