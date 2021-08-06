Multiple cities in Germany interested in hosting NFL games

The National Football League is looking to expand its reach across the globe and while international games will be in the same locations this year, Germany will be one of the next hosting sites for the NFL International Series.

Reports surfaced in March that the NFL began exploring new countries for its next series of international contests. Among them, league officials wanted matchups played in Germany and Brazil. After suspending the iconic series for a year due to international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, commission Roger Goodell and team owners are thinking big.

As the NFL plans out its 2022 schedule, Germany is firmly in the mix to host multiple games next season. Now we might have an idea for exactly where teams could play.

Find out where your team lands in our recent NFL power rankings

According to Sky Sports’ Cameron Hogwood, there are seven German cities under consideration as hosting sites for NFL games next year. The league is partnering with The Sports Consultancy, helping find the most strategic locations to maximize interest and crowd size.

While the exact list of cities under discussion wasn’t provided, Sky Sports received confirmation from Munich’s Department for Education and Sport that the city was involved in “initial talks” as a potential hosting site. Surprisingly, per the same report, Berlin did not pitch itself to the NFL.

Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich, is an intriguing possibility. The stadium boasts a capacity of 75,0000 and has hosted the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020.

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Our QB rankings answer

Whatever city hosts an NFL game in 2022, it would likely be more than just a one-year partnership. Team owners are looking for new ways to create revenue and creating fan bases across the globe would go a long way in the National Football League gaining more popularity.

More must-reads: