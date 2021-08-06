Whitmer lowers flags for State Representative and Muskegon Commissioner Doug Bennett

Gov Gretchen Whitmer is lowering flags to half-staff on Saturday to honor former State Representative and Muskegon County Commissioner Doug Bennett.

Bennett died July 16 in a motorcycle crash along Beach Street in Muskegon.

He was 75. Bennett served as State Representative for the 92nd District from 2004 to 2010.

Whitmer praised Bennett for his dedicated service to the Muskegon area.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Aug. 7 and returned to full-staff on Aug. 8.

