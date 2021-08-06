Monero Price Prediction: Bullish Breakout to $300 Likely

Bitcoin rose to a three-month high this week following a price surge that built on impressive gains over the last few weeks.The cryptocurrency reached $46,735 on Wednesday, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index, before falling back below $45,000 on Thursday – still up by more than 50 per cent up since crashing below $30,000 in late July.The remarkable gains look relatively modest when compared to Ethereum (ether), which has nearly doubled in price during the same time period.The world’s second most-valuable cryptocurrency was boosted by a major upgrade to its underlying network, which limits supply of the token, and has fuelled debate that Ethereum could eventually “flip” bitcoin.The latest price surge means ether is up nearly 300 per cent since the start of 2021, compared to a 40 per cent hike for bitcoin. This has helped push Ethereum’s market cap from one fifth of bitcoin’s to nearly half its value.You can follow all the latest news and analysis below.