CHICAGO — Police are searching for answers after a woman found a newborn baby alive inside a dresser drawer on a Chicago street, authorities said. According to WLS and WMAQ, the incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday in a North Oak Park Avenue alley. The woman spotted the dresser and approached to get a closer look at the handles, thinking she might be able to recycle them, WLS reported. The baby was inside one of the drawers, along with a rosary, she said.