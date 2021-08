Former Mushroomhead vocalist Jeffrey Nothing has released a music video for the song “The Outage.”. “We all come with an expiration date, from our first breath, til our last, we are a miracle in motion; full of emotion, fears, and an air of invincibility. How we treat our fellow man and our life matters. Other than love, you sincerely can’t take it with you. Above is a place I pray to one day be, not a circle I put myself in as I traverse this lifetime. Freedom means everything. All complexes aside, we have no owners. Dream big and share your soul… I, for one, will be listening.