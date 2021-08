On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 precautions based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “With the delta variant spreading across the U.S. and only 62 percent of Kentuckians ages 18 or older vaccinated, right now our answer is: Masks plus vaccines equals victory over COVID,” Beshear said. “We are strong enough and resilient enough to do this. We are compassionate enough to know we have to do this.”