This reality is even more stark when looking at different income levels. Since 1979, the wage growth of 90th percentile earners in the U.S. (the nation’s highest-paid workers) has consistently outpaced rents, while 50th percentile earnings more or less kept pace with rents before falling slightly behind after the last recession. For 10th percentile earners, however, inflation-adjusted wage growth was not only lower than the growth rate for rents over the last 40 years, it was also negative from 1979 to 2017.