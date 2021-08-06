Cancel
Doling out A*s like confetti doesn't benefit anyone in the long run

By Sophie Corcoran
To anyone who has been paying attention, news that universities are turning to entrance exams because they can no longer rely on “A-levels” to find the brightest students amid a "tsunami" of top grades will come as no surprise. The moment national exams were cancelled for the first time last year, it was clear that this was where we would end up: without standardised, national tests, there is simply no fair way to assess the performance of school leavers. And, so Gavin Williamson’s half-baked thinking goes, if we can’t be fair, we may as well be generous.

Grade inflation feels nice on results day – but the slow burn will come to bite those who deserve better

It were different in my day, yes it were. I’m that old codger looking back at the mid-80s, when an A grade marked you out as special. You were in the top 10 per cent. And now? Incredibly, 44.4 per cent of this year’s A-level results are A or A*. That’s up from 38 per cent last year, and nearly double the pre-pandemic level, which was already eye-wateringly high. There’s been an overall pass rate of nearly 100 per cent. That’s right, almost nobody has failed.

