Doling out A*s like confetti doesn't benefit anyone in the long run
To anyone who has been paying attention, news that universities are turning to entrance exams because they can no longer rely on “A-levels” to find the brightest students amid a "tsunami" of top grades will come as no surprise. The moment national exams were cancelled for the first time last year, it was clear that this was where we would end up: without standardised, national tests, there is simply no fair way to assess the performance of school leavers. And, so Gavin Williamson’s half-baked thinking goes, if we can’t be fair, we may as well be generous.www.telegraph.co.uk
