The Jets continue training camp today at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Practice is scheduled to begin at 10:20 am Eastern Time. This is the third day of practice overall, but it will be Zach Wilson’s first practice of camp. The second overall pick signed his contract yesterday, ending a two day holdout. The Jets and their new quarterback were finally able to settle the issues that prevented a deal from getting done. After a big offseason of changes, the Wilson situation was frustrating. Everybody wanted to be excited and optimistic about 2021. Now we can be as the new quarterback takes the field for the first time.