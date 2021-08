MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With the start of school just around the corner, school leaders from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are under pressure to make a final call on whether students will or will not be required to wear masks to curb the spread of coronavirus and the vicious delta variant. However, neither district is ready to make a decision and possibly defy Governor Ron DeSantis, just yet. “We have been a District and will continue to be a District that is absolutely guided by science and the expert advice of public health and medical experts. We have a task force meeting...