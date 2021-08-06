Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin 3D-printed homes startup prepares NASA for human Mars exploration

By Laura Figi
Posted by 
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohqzd_0bJsQdya00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znMTZ_0bJsQdya00

Austin-based ICON, developer behind the city's first 3D-printed homes, is taking its construction technologies to space once more with a 3D-printed habitat known as the Mars Dune Alpha.

In a press release, the company announced it was awarded a subcontract through Jacobs supporting NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate Friday to build the 1,700 square-foot structure. Made by the very same technology that brings the 3D houses to life , the habitat is meant to simulate a "realistic Mars habitat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7wqZ_0bJsQdya00 Mars Dune Alpha is being made with ICON's Vulcan construction system—the same it uses to 3D print houses. (ICON)


Designed by architecture firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Mars Dune Alpha is part of NASA's The Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog study, which is a sequence of three one-year Mars surface mission simulations that will take place at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston starting in fall 2022.

While this structure is a simulation, it could be the future for building on Mars using additive construction technology, which is the entire process of building a structure from materials produced on-site, as sending building materials on multiple flights would be too costly.

(ICON)

CHAPEA will assess NASA's space food system, physical and behavioral health of participants and performance outcomes for future long-duration and exploration-class missions on Mars.

"This is the highest-fidelity simulated habitat ever constructed by humans," ICON co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard said. "Mars Dune Alpha is intended to serve a very specific purpose—to prepare humans to live on another planet. We wanted to develop the most faithful analog possible to aid in humanity's dream to expand into the stars."

ICON's version of life on Mars will look somewhat like a sci-fi movie—the rectangular, utilitarian structure is designed with four private crew quarters adjacent to the facilities and crop growing areas on one end, work and medical stations on the other, divided by living quarters.

ICON says the structure will include a mixture of fixed and movable furniture, an arched ceiling to avoid spatial monotony, as well as customizable lighting, temperatures and sound control to promote a healthy circadian rhythm and suit the crew's daily needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiONf_0bJsQdya00 A concept of the structure, which will remain on Earth... for now. (ICON)


This isn't the startup's first rodeo with NASA, in March it announced it was teaming up with the space agency and members of its Artemis Generation to create a 3-D-printed rocket landing pad made of materials found on the moon and the company is working with NASA on "Project Olympus," research on a space-based construction system to support future exploration of the moon.

NASA begins recruitment for the one-year Mars mission analog study today and will accept applications until mid-September.

Comments / 0

Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Houston, TX
City
Earth, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Industry
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Startup#Mars Habitat#Vulcan#Chapea#Artemis Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Mars rock mysteriously vanishes, baffling NASA scientists

The NASA Perseverance rover is equipped with the technology to obtain rock samples from Mars. After what appeared to be a successful sampling attempt, the rover returned back empty handed. Scientists are trying to figure out what went wrong and how to correct the technology. NASA's Perseverance rover had one...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
AstronomyDigital Trends

NASA solves mystery of missing Martian rock sample

NASA’s Perseverance rover attempted to collect its first rock sample from Mars last week. But when the mission team on Earth examined the collection tube remotely, it found there was nothing inside it. It was an unexpected outcome as the collection process seemed to go exactly according to plan. Had...
IndustryScientific American

The Ethics of Sending Humans to Mars

With Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson recently completing their pioneering space flights that could set the stage for future space tourism, it is worth taking a look at what might be involved for the human exploration of Mars, even though it’s likely decades away. Elon Musk is perhaps the best-known...
Astronomyhot967fm.com

NASA Wants You to Pretend to Live on Mars

How would you like to spend a year pretending to live on Mars? Well thanks to NASA you can. NASA will be taking applications starting Friday for four people to live in a 1,700-square-foot Martian habitat, inside the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Paid volunteers will work a simulated Martian...
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

NASA Wants To Pay People To Simulate Living On Mars

NASA has ambitious plans to send humans to the surface of Mars for the first time in the future. Ahead of that mission, NASA has to be sure that its habitats for astronauts will work. The space agency seeks applicants to participate as crew members during a one-year-long mission in a habitat meant to simulate life on Mars.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Geologists Discover That NASA Rover Has Been Exploring Surface Sediments, Not Ancient Lake Deposits

In 2012, NASA landed the rover Curiosity in the Gale crater on Mars because the crater was thought by many scientists to be the site of an ancient lake on Mars more than 3 billion years ago. Since that time, the rover has been driving along, carrying out geological analyses with its suite of instruments for over 3,190 sols (martian days, equivalent to 3278 earth days). After analyzing the data, researchers from Department of Earth Sciences, the Faculty of Science at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), have proposed that the sediments measured by the rover during most of the mission did not actually form in a lake.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Musk Rejects Blue Origin’s Claim Of 16 SpaceX Launches For Moon Lander

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has countered claims made by Blue Origin Federation that his company's Starship lander for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program will require sixteen refueling missions before it proceeds on its journey to the Moon. Mr. Musk's comments came in response to Blue Origin's statement made after the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a detailed rationale for its decision to reject Blue Origin and another competitor's protests for NASA's $2.9 billion award made to SpaceX for the mission.
Aerospace & Defensewbwn.com

NASA Recruiting For Simulated Mars Missions

If you’ve ever dreamed of going to Mars – here’s your chance! (well, sort of) NASA is looking for applicants for several year-long missions to simulate life on the red planet. You’ll be based at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Each mission will consist of four crew members living and working...

Comments / 0

Community Policy