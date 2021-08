MENDOTA – The 74th Annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival returns this coming weekend, but one of the favorite parts of the celebration will require a little extra community support this year. Shelby Weide of the Mendota Chamber of Commerce is asking for members of the community to set aside some time on Saturday morning to shuck the tons of sweet corn that will be cooked and distributed free traditionally the next afternoon. Volunteers are asked to call the Chamber at (815)539-6507 to find out more information.