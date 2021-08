Chelsea are readying a bumper new and improved offer for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian warming to the idea of a return to Stamford Bridge. It emerged on Monday night that the Blues had had an £85m-plus-Marcos Alonso bid rejected, but just 24 hours later Chelsea are planning to return with a straight cash offer worth up to £110m - a figure that could well be enough to convince the Nerazzurri to sell.