'Schmigadoon!' Star Jaime Camil Explains Why He's 'Grateful' to Be Part of Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

Remember the good old days when there was only one streaming service to keep up with? One could confidently walk into the office sure of the knowledge of the new, coolest show out there. Nowadays, there is so much quality television available that one could make a full time job with overtime out of keeping up with it all. Since that’s probably not on the table, take our advice and add Schmigadoon to your to-be-watched list. Here are ten reasons why this campy, feel-good musical comedy deserves your streams.