'Schmigadoon!' Star Jaime Camil Explains Why He's 'Grateful' to Be Part of Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaime Camil is one of the many talented actors that star in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon! But while Camil has been in his share of successful television shows in his career, Schmigadoon! is a project that is very special to him. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Camil who plays Dr. Jorge Lopez in the series and explained why he's fortunate to land the role.

Jaime Camil
Cecily Strong
MusicTVOvermind

10 Reasons to Stream Schmigadoon on Apple TV

Remember the good old days when there was only one streaming service to keep up with? One could confidently walk into the office sure of the knowledge of the new, coolest show out there. Nowadays, there is so much quality television available that one could make a full time job with overtime out of keeping up with it all. Since that’s probably not on the table, take our advice and add Schmigadoon to your to-be-watched list. Here are ten reasons why this campy, feel-good musical comedy deserves your streams.
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

Schmigadoon! Review: Suddenly (Season 1 Episode 4)

At last, Schmigadoon! feels like it’s living up to its promise and potential. Schmigadoon! Season 1 Episode 4, “Suddenly,” is the show’s strongest yet, nailing both its songs and plot. One criticism — if you can really call it that — is that all of this episode’s stories might have...
TV & Videosimore.com

Apple TV+ debuts 'Cross That Bridge,' a new singalong from 'Schmigadoon!'

Apple TV+ has released 'Cross That Bridge,' a new singalong video from 'Schmigadoon!'. The first season of the new musical comedy series is streaming now on Apple TV+. The company has posted 'Cross That Bridge,' a new singalong video from the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. You can check out the new video below:
MoviesPopculture

'Schmigadoon!' Star Kristin Chenoweth Describes Her Character With 2 Intriguing Words (Exclusive)

While Kristin Chenoweth is known for being one of TV and film's most bubbly and affable personalities, the beloved multitalented artiste can also nail down the role of an antagonist most flawlessly. Known for some iconic villainous roles over the course of her esteemed career, the 53-year-old actress is now playing the stifled and sharp-tongued Mildred Layton in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon! down to a tee, firing up fans with her hilarious take on the character. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the actress and singer explained why her character works so well, attributing it simply to two words.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Schmigadoon!': Mayor Menlove and Reverend Layton Share Special Moment in Apple TV+ Exclusive Clip

The fourth episode of Schmigadoon! will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, and two of the main characters in the series share a special moment. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Mayor Aloysius Menlove (Alan Cumming) runs into Reverend Howard Layton (Fred Armisen) who is selling baked goods. Layton tells Menlove that he made rhubarb squares, but nobody is interested in them. Menlove mentions that he loves rhubarb squares and buys two of them. He then offers Layton one of them to eat, but Layton's wife Mildred (Kristin Chenoweth) takes it from him because she tells him that's he's on a diet.
MoviesPopculture

'Schmigadoon!' Star Ariana DeBose Opens up About Reuniting With Keegan-Michael Key (Exclusive)

Ariana DeBose plays Emma Tate in the hit Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, and her character is a no-nonsense schoolmarm who becomes a love interest for Josh Skinner, who is played by Keegan-Michael Key. DeBose and Key have a lot of chemistry on-screen, which is not a big surprise considering this is not the first time they worked together. PopCulture.com recently caught up with DeBose, who talked about reuniting with Key after working on a hit Netflix movie.
TV SeriesTVLine

Schmigadoon!'s Jaime Camil, Ariana DeBose Discuss Having the 'License of Musical Theater' to Sell Fast Romances

Schmigadoon! manages to sell its audience on a pair of dalliances as fast as Betsy was able to sell Melissa on The Inn’s world-famous corn pudding. In Episode 4, Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) and Ariana DeBose (Hamilton) are formally introduced as Doc Lopez and schoolmarm Emma Tate, new love interests for Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key’s bewildered outsiders. In just one song, we’re led to believe that Melissa and Josh may have found their soulmates in this harmonious haven — the very soulmates they need to cross that bridge and return to their former lives.
TV & VideosMacdaily News

Apple TV+’s first canceled series is ‘Little Voice’

In a report about J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lesley Goldberg lets slip the news that Apple TV+’s first canceled series is “Little Voice.”. A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, “Little Voice” explored the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in...
EntertainmentCollider

'Schmigadoon' Stars Dove Cameron & Aaron Tveit on What Makes the Apple TV+ Musical So Special

From executive producer Lorne Michaels and co-creators Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, who also wrote all of the songs and serves as showrunner, the Apple TV+ original musical comedy series Schmigadoon! follows Melissa (Cicely Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), who embark on a backpacking trip meant to help bring the spark back to their relationship. However, their journey takes a rather unusual turn when they find themselves trapped in a magical town in which the residents are living in a 1940s musical and they learn they can’t actually leave until they find true love, whether that ultimately turns out to be with each other or someone else.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's Musical New Family Movie Is Totally Dominating the Charts

Lin-Manuel Miranda has another hit on his hands. After penning and starring in Broadway hits including In the Heights and Hamilton, Miranda's latest musical venture, Vivo, is dominating the streaming charts on Netflix. The animated musical comedy, which Miranda wrote the songs for and also stars in as the voice of the title character, made its Netflix debut on Friday, Aug. 6, immediately singing its way to the top of the charts.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Details His Love for Sam's Journey in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is currently streaming, and one character who is getting a lot of love is Sam Obisanya, who is played by Toheeb Jimoh. In Season 1, Sam is a player on AFC Richmond who is trying to find his place on the team and battling homesickness. In Season 2, Sam has become a leader on the team who will take a stand on and off the pitch. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Jimoh, who revealed his love for Sam's journey.

