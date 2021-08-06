Arizona lawmaker jailed on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor
PHOENIX – Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday they had probable cause to take Otoniel Navarrete, 35, into custody after interviewing the juvenile victim and witnesses. The alleged crimes occurred in 2019 with a child who said he was 12 or 13 at the time, according to a probable cause statement.ktar.com
