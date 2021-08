Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed host a talk, Q&A, and signing for their new book, Leap Of Faith. Come by and meet this dynamic duo!. The fan-favorite couple from Netflix’s “delicious romp” (Slate) Love Is Blind share their engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world, the ups and downs they’ve experienced during their first years of marriage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes anecdotes. They’ll take us back to the origins of their whirlwind romance to tell their story. We’ll find out what led them to the show in the first place, how scary it was to bare their souls to strangers on television, and how things shifted—for better and for worse—once the cameras went off and the rings were on.